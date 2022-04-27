Delhi’s ‘Muhammadpur’ renamed ‘Madhavpuram’

On Wednesday, BJP leaders in Delhi attended a ceremony to rename ‘Muhammadpur’ village in South Delhi to ‘Madhavpuram,’ claiming that the locals did not want to be associated with any ‘symbol of slavery.’ Adesh Gupta, the party’s Delhi unit president, also posed with workers and residents in front of a freshly painted sign welcoming visitors to ‘Madhavpuram.’

The development comes despite the ruling AAP’s assertion that Delhi has a ‘State Naming Authority’ in charge of all such matters, and that if it receives any such proposals, it will review them properly and proceed according to procedure.

‘Completed the naming process of Madhavpuram today after a proposal was passed by the municipal corporation. Now this village will be known as Madhavpuram instead of Muhammadpur. No Delhiites want to be associated with any symbol of slavery despite 75 years of Independence,’ In a tweet, Mr. Gupta remarked.

After a proposal by a local BJP councillor in this regard was passed by the South Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he added, the process to change the name was taken forward by locals and BJP workers.