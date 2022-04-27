FILA Philippines CEO found dead in Singapore, probe launched

The CEO of FILA Philippines was found dead in her hotel room in Singapore on Saturday and her family confirmed the tragedy on Facebook on Monday. According to reports, Cris Albert, also known as Maricris Abad Santos Albert, was staying at The Fullerton Bay Hotel for business when police were summoned to her room at 1:05 am.

A paramedic found the mother-of-two lying motionless and pronounced her dead. She was 52 years old. The cause of her death has not been revealed, but as per sources, authorities are investigating what they suspect was an unnatural death.

Also Read: Radhika Apte wraps up Vikram Vedha shoot, says ‘Felt nice to get back on set’

The businesswoman grew up in the fashion sector and is a well-known personality in the Filipino community. Her mother, Wanda Louwallien, was a former supermodel and show choreographer, according to the FILA website.

Cris began her career at FILA as a marketing manager in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become the company’s president in 2007. The mother of two was also the founder of MA Holdings and the president of Isport Life and Athlete’s Gym & Dive. She is survived by her children Carlo and Isabella, as well as her husband Butch, who also works for FILA.