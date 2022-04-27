Indian Railways resumes linen and bedroll services on some trains: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has resumed providing bedrolls and blankets in passenger trains. The service was suspended in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The national transporter will provide pillows, blankets, sheets and towels for passengers in AC coaches in a sealed cover.

As per IRCTC, 92 trains of Northern Railways have now commenced the curtain provision, meanwhile, 26 trains have commenced the linen and bedroll provisions.

Also Read; SpiceJet launches new flight service

Here is the list of trains with the bedroll and linen services: