Malayalam actor-producer Vijay babu booked on sexual assault charges

Kochi: Kerala Police registered a case against Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman’s complaint, which was received on April 22.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged in the complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

However, Police have not questioned or arrested Vijay Babu yet. Meanwhile, Vijay Babu, who is caught in a #metoo allegation, has claimed to be the ‘real victim’ and said he will file a defamation case. Claiming that he was scripting ‘a new chapter in #metoo’, Vijay Babu repeatedly named the female actor in his Facebook Live past midnight Wednesday. Disclosing the identity of victims of certain offences (including sexual) is punishable as per law. Vijay Babu, however, said he was willing to face the consequences.

Vijay Babu is the founder of ‘Friday Film House’, which is a film production company. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children’s Film (as producer) for ‘Philips and The Monkey Pen’.