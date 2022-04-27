Mother arrested for beats 3-year-old son to death in Rajasthan

According to police, a 26-year-old mother was arrested on Wednesday in Chhipabarod town of Baran district for allegedly beating her three-and-a-half-year-old son to death. After her husband, Anil Jatav, filed a police report against her, Gayatri Jatav was arrested. He discovered his son dead after coming from labour duties on Monday, according to the complaint. According to police, the accused is mentally ill.

On Tuesday, Jatav filed a complaint against his wife, stating that she thrashed their son, Kanha, at their home on Monday, locking the room from the inside, according to Chhipabarod Police Station SHO Ravinder Singh. When the father returned home from his daily labour duties in the evening, he found his son unconscious in the room, according to the father. The SHO said that, he took him to a hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead.

Gayatri Jatav was charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and the boy’s body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Tuesday, according to Singh. He stated that she will appear in court on Thursday.