‘Russians lose hope…’: Ukraine after World War-3 remark; 10 points

Shortly after Russia warned the world about the grave dangers of nuclear war, Ukraine retaliated, declaring that the Kremlin had lost its ‘final chance’. ‘I wouldn’t want to artificially inflate those dangers. That is something that many people desire. The risk is real and substantial. And we mustn’t dismiss it’, when questioned about the significance of World War III, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was reported by Reuters as responding. As the Ukraine conflict enters its 62nd day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will go to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, he’ll meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Here are the top five Ukraine conflict updates:

1. ‘Russia has lost its final chance to frighten the rest of the world away from backing Ukraine. As a result, there is talk of a real threat of WWIII. This can only suggest that Moscow perceives defeat in Ukraine. As a result, the international community must step up its support for Ukraine in order to triumph and ensure European and global security ‘, Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded to Moscow’s warning with a tweet.

2. Ukraine can win the battle ‘if they have the appropriate weaponry and the right backing,’ US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday after visiting the war-torn nation for the first time since the Russian invasion began. This was also the first high-profile visit by top US officials during the attack, which began on February 24. ‘We’re going to continue to do all we can to make sure they have the stuff they need as soon as possible,’ he added.

3. The Pentagon head praised Ukraine’s valor and resistance. ‘Above all, we wanted to show our deep gratitude to the Ukrainian people for their everyday courage. From front-line soldiers to those tending to the injured, to courageous grandparents defying Russian assault, everyone is fighting back. The world has been impressed by their bravery’, he explained

4. While the United States has approved an emergency declaration for the possible sale of $165 million in munitions, the United Kingdom is ready to send ambulances, fire engines, and medical supplies to the war-torn country, according to Reuters.

5. At a time when the crisis is raging, the 193-member United Nations General Assembly will vote on Tuesday on a resolution that would seek an explanation for the use of veto power from five permanent members – the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom.

6. Four persons were killed and many more were injured in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling.

7. As it continues to face punitive measures from throughout the world, Russia has expelled 40 German diplomats ‘in a tit-for-tat’ action.

8. The US-led defence alliance According to Reuters, Lavrov stated that NATO is virtually at war with Russia.

9. After failing to conquer Kyiv, the Kremlin moved its emphasis to the east. It later stated that it was also interested in the southern region.

10. ‘Ukraine is the world’s fourth biggest producer and exporter of agricultural commodities. Reduced grain supply from Ukraine may cause inflationary pressures, raising the global grain price’, The Ministry of Defence in the United Kingdom has issued a warning.