‘So much pain, no amount of pain killer is helping’: Actress Chhavi after cancer surgery

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to tell her followers and friends that she is ‘cancer-free’. The actress underwent surgery on Monday.

And now, a day after undergoing surgery, Chhavi shared a post to express her gratitude to her fans for their love and support. She also said that despite the fact that no amount of pain medication can make her forget the agony she is been in, she’s staying optimistic and looking forward to the days ahead when she will be free of the awful pain of the surgery.

Sharing a picture, Chhavi Mittal wrote, ‘It’s amazing how quickly we forget pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I’m holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focus on the time that’ll come after a few days.. coz right now there’s so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping’.

She continued, ‘What’s helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double tapping the msgs, but please know that I’m reading as much as i can and thank you for that. I’ve been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels but not that i can rn. #recovering #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #cancer #postsurgery #postop #postopcare’.

Chhavi had previously uploaded a photo of herself smiling while laying in a hospital bed. She also penned a heartfelt note about her suffering and how difficult it was for her to recover from her sickness. She further stated that the procedure took six hours to complete.

Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein and the couple has two children: son Arham and daughter Areeza. Shitty Ideas Trending is a YouTube channel that the pair co-owns.

On the work front, Chhavi Mittal is a television actress who has appeared in shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasma.