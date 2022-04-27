Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower. BSE Sensex fell 537.22 points or 0.94% to settle at 56819.39. NSE Nifty slipped 162 points or 0.94% to end at 17,038. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 977 shares surged and 2246 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were of Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.