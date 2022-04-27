DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Apr 27, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower.  BSE Sensex fell 537.22 points or 0.94% to settle at 56819.39.   NSE Nifty slipped 162 points or 0.94% to end at  17,038. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 977 shares surged and 2246 shares declined.

The top gainers in the market were of Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance,  Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

