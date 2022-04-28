Asus launches BR1100 laptop series in India : Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched its BR1100 laptop series in India. The non-touchscreen model (BR1100C) is priced at Rs. 24,999 for and the touchscreen variant (BR1100F) is priced at Rs. 29,999 . The laptops are available in Dark Grey colour option. Both laptops are available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Asus Esho.

The Asus BR1100 runs on Windows 10 and are powered by Intel Celeron N4500 processors paired with 4GB of RAM . It is available in 11.6-inch HD (1,366×768 pixels) touchscreen and non-touchscreen options.

There is 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD, which can be upgraded by the user up to 2TB. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It houses a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. It packs a 42Wh battery that supports 45W charging over USB Type-C.