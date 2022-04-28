Badminton Asia Championships: India’s PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enters quarterfinals

Manila: In badminton, India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships. She defeated Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore by ’21-16, 21-16′ in 42 minutes. Sindhu will face He Bing Jiao of China next. Sindhu has a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bing Jiao, whom she has beaten twice in the last two meetings.

The third-seeded Indian men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered quarterfinals. The Indian duo defeated Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan by ‘ 21-17, 21-15’. The world number 7 Indian pair will face next either fifth-seeded Malaysian Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik or the Singaporean duo of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jun Liang Andy Kwek.

Earlier on Wednesday, London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal defeated Sim Yujin of South Korea by ‘21-15, 17-21, 21-13’. Saina will next face China’s Zhi Yi Wang. India’s Malvika Bansod defeated Yeo Jia Min of Singapore by ‘ 9-21, 21-17, 26-24’. Seventh-seeded Kidambi Srikanth defeated Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia by ‘22-20, 21-15’.

Meanwhile, India’s world championships bronze medal winner Lakshya Sen lost to unseeded Li Shi Feng of China by ‘21-12, 10-21, 19-21’. World No. 19 Sai Praneeth suffered a straight game ‘17-21. 13-21’ defeat against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.