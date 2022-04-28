Country bans imports of cars, reduces workweek

Kathmandu: Nepal government has banned the imports of cars, alcohol, tobacco and other luxury items. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to import. Imports of any type of alcohol or tobacco products, large-engine motorcycles, toys, playing cards and diamonds and mobile phones costing over $600 are banned. The ban will be in effect until the end of the fiscal year in mid-July. The government also reduced the workweek of employees from five and a half days to five.

The decisions were taken to protect country’s declining foreign exchange. Nepal government informed that without such drastic measures, the foreign currency reserves needed to import almost everything will last only a few more months.

Nepal’s main sources of foreign currency are tourism, remittances from overseas workers and foreign aid.