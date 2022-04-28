Covid-19 safety protocols for Eid Al Fitr prayers announced in UAE

Dubai: The government of UAE has announced updated Covid-19 safety protocols for the Eid-Al-Fitr prayers. The authorities has urged all worshippers to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid-Al-Fitr prayers.

Citizens and residents must maintain a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile application. It informed that outside areas of mosques must display physical distancing stickers, along with the possibility of gathering in parks and parking lots nearing mosques

Gates of mosques must be opened after the dawn prayer on the day of Eid for Eid prayer, provided that external speakers can broadcast the Eid takbeers half an hour before the prayer. The durations of the prayer and Khutba must not exceed 20 minutes. Gatherings must be avoided. Worshippers must avoid shake hands after prayers.