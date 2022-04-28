Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian expat wins $ 1 million

Dubai: Syed Hasheem, an Indian expat based in Saudi Arabia won $ 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Syed Hasheem from Puducherry in India is the 187th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Hasheem who works as a sales executive is a resident of Saudi Arabia for 27 years. He is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 12 years now. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Sruthi Anish, an Indian expat based in Sharjah won a Porsche Panamera (Carrara White Metallic) car, with ticket number 1220 in Finest Surprise Series 1802. Dana Omarova, a Kazakhstan national based in Almaty won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0334 in Finest Surprise Series 1803. which she purchased at the Finest Surprise counter in Dubai International Airport.

Ayoob Mohammed Hassan, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Special 719 (Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0592 in Finest Surprise Series 494, which he purchased on April 3. Leonard Wilson, another Indian national based in Doha, Qatar won a. BMW F 750 GS (Triple Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0385 in Finest Surprise Series 495 which he purchased online on 14th April.