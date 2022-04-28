Gulf country announces Labour Day and Eid Al-Fitr holidays

Manama: Bahrain government announced Labour Day and Eid Al-Fitr holidays. Ministry of Labour in the country announced that all government offices, ministries and all other public institutions will close on Sunday, 1 May 2022, marking Labour Day.

The circular also informed that all government offices, ministries and public institutions will close on the day of Eid Al Fitr and the two days that follow.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.