IAS officer booked for beating, harassing wife for dowry

A charge has been filed against a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS official for allegedly pestering his wife for dowry.

The Mahila police in Bhopal have filed a dowry, harassment, and beating wife complaint against IAS official Mohit Bundas under sections 498 A, 324, and 506/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Nidhi Saxena, Bundas’ wife filed a complaint against him on Tuesday night, prompting preliminary investigations and the filing of an FIR. ‘We received the dowry harassment and beating complaint on Tuesday night. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigations are on. Further, required steps would be taken as per procedure as we proceed with the investigations’, Saxena said.

For the uninitiated, Bundas is a deputy secretary in the Forest Department and a 2011 cadre MP batch officer. He has previously served as collector of numerous districts, including Chhatarpur, where he sparked controversy and public leaders from various political parties called for his removal. In Bhopal, he also served as an extra district magistrate. Bundas’s wife herself is an IRS officer.