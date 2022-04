Indian Railways announces 500 summer special trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced 574 summer special trains from several cities of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Shirdi to various destinations. The bookings for the summer special trains are open and can be done from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) official website.

The trains will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Panvel, Pune, Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi.

As per the IRCTC schedule, the new trains will include 126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town, and Rewa. 6 summer specials will commence between Dadar and Madgaon.

282 summer specials will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, followed by Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur, and Thivim and 18 summer specials will run from Panvel and Karmali, 100 summer specials from Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central. Central Railways further plans to run 20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji. While two summer specials will be available from Latur and Bidar.