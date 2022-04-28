‘Lookout notice’ issued for Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

The Kochi City police have tightened the noose around the embattled actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is wanted in two cases, one of which is for rape, by issuing a lookout circular against him and checking his various houses for evidence around the city.

Vijay Babu was first charged with rape by Ernakulam South police after a plea was filed by an emerging actor who had appeared in one of his production company’s films, which was published on an OTT platform last year. The second instance is prosecuted under IPC Section 228A (publication of the identity of the victim in certain offences) after he went on Facebook live and revealed the survivor’s name. ‘On the surface, the evidence implies that the rape claim is true. Because there is an element of fear and exploitation involved,’ stated C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

According to reports, police are persuaded that the petition meets all of the requirements for filing a case for such a significant felony. In her social media message, the victim accused Vijay Babu of physical and sexual assault amounting to rape after he intoxicated her with wine and drugs, and that she was afraid to report earlier due to the accused’s clout and influence. It has been revealed that South police registered the rape case last week but kept it quiet in order to gather evidence due to the high-profile nature of the accused. According to authorities, Babu was likely made aware of the situation and departed the country.

Vijay Babu will be apprehended as soon as he lands at any airport in the nation, given that a lookout notice has been issued against him. In addition, police are searching for evidence at his several houses across the city. Babu’s choice to divulge the survivor’s name appears to have exacerbated his plight. ‘We will seek exemplary punishment for him for that offence because naming the survivor is a dangerous trend that has added to her misery,’ Mr. Nagaraju said.

Police had already taken the survivor’s statement before a magistrate under CrPC 164 and conducted a medical check on her. Vijay Babu’s social media outburst is seen by police as self-incriminating and confirming the survivor on several grounds. While the actor is said to have applied for anticipatory release, authorities are convinced that it will be denied due to his indiscretion in naming the survivor. His social media foray is also viewed as an open threat to the rule of law.