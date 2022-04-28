‘Made in India’ armoured fighting vehicles to be used in UN missions!

Two-wheeled armoured combat vehicles made in India have been handed to Indian troops serving in UN peacekeeping missions throughout the world to patrol their areas of operations in South Sudan. ‘Reaffirming India’s commitment to global peace and security, an Indian Army battalion equipped with indigenously developed State of the Art equipment, including QRFV M4 Armoured Personnel Carriers and TATA Xenon light vehicles, is being deployed for the first time in Abyei, South Sudan,’ Indian Army officials said.

Senior officers escorted the initial induction freight aircraft to Abyei, which was filled with the first shipment of the wheeled APC and Xenon light vehicles, they claimed. According to authorities, the vehicles were recently inducted by Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane in the presence of Army Chief Designate Lt. Gen Manoj Pande at a ceremony in Pune.

The Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), and Ultra Long Range Observation System were designed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL), while the Monocoque Hull Multi-Role Mine-Protected Armoured Vehicle was produced by Bharat Forge. The integration of these indigenously designed equipment built by TASL and Bharat Forge will considerably increase the Indian Army’s operational capability in future battles.