Masks mandatory by the district government; Violators face a Rs 500 fine!

In response to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the Nainital district government penalized residents and made masks necessary in the city on Thursday. People spotted in public locations without masks would face a Rs 500 punishment, according to the authorities.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Dehradun district government declared that anyone who does not wear a mask in public areas will face a Rs 500 punishment.

Following an increase in coronavirus activity across the country, several states and union territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and others, have made masks mandatory once again.