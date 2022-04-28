Mira Kapoor invests in organic grocery startup Zama Organics

Mira Kapoor has invested in and collaborated with Zama Organics, a much-loved organic and healthy grocery start-up founded by Shriya Naheta Wadhwa that works directly with farmers, artisans, and producers with the sole purpose of providing consumers with trusted choices of healthy and organic products. Mira made an undisclosed investment in Zama Organics’ recent funding round.

Mira Kapoor has always been a great supporter of making healthy, conscious choices, and her ideals are quite similar to those of Zama Organics. Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, founder of Zama Organics, said, ‘We are really excited to have Mira as our investor as she is holistically committed to clean ingredients and conscious choices. We hope to spread the message of healthy eating and sustainable living together with this collaboration’.

Meanwhile, Mira Kapoor added, ‘You are what you eat, it’s just a fact – wholesome and real food choices are crucial ingredients for a happy and healthy life. As a long-time Zama customer I’m happy to support Shriya and her vision for Zama Organics as well as her single-minded focus on making clean and healthy eating a way of life while we celebrate our love for food together. I’m excited to be a part of Zama’s journey, their approach towards empowering farmers and artisans, and their endeavour to expand the awareness and access to better ingredients for all our kitchens’.

Zama Organics has plans to expand its activities to assure a presence in additional cities through its own operations, a network of e-commerce sites, and contemporary trade outlets, as well as investing in wider digital message via relevant groups of content creators.