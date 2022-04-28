Official launch date of Vivo X80 series announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo announced the global launch date of its Vivo X80 series. The smartphones will be launched on May 8. The Vivo X80 series comes in three colours — Black, Cyan, and Orange.

The Vivo X80 is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,700), 12GB + 256GB at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,400) and the top-end, 12GB + 512GB model at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 57,300).

Vivo X80 Pro is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone also has a 12GB + 256GB variant at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,100) and a 12GB + 512GB option at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 78,300). The Vivo X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition is priced at CNY 5999 (roughly Rs. 70,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 78,300) for the 12GB + 512GB model.

Also Read: Asus launches BR1100 laptop series in India : Know the specifications and price

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X80 runs Android 12 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It houses triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo X80 Pro runs Android 12-based OriginOS and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options on the Vivo X80 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, also an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The Vivo X80 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.