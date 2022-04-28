Palakkad: 72 year old man gets 65 years rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Pattambi: The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) in Palakkad’s Pattambi sentenced a 72-year-old man to 65 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday, on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl, who is a kin of the convict. Judge Satish Kumar also imposed a penalty of Rs 2,00,000 on the convict that should be provided to the victim.

The sentence pertains to the crime that happened in 2020. The convict Appu who hails from Mulanjoor near Ottapalam sexually assaulted the eight-year-old girl in his kitchen. He committed the crime when he was 70. The child shared the ordeal faced with her parents, which turned crucial in the case. The convict was sentenced to 65 years in prison on various charges. As the punishment is suffered together, he need to be in jail for only 20 years.