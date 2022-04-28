Senior British lawmaker says he is proud to be sanctioned by Moscow

Mark Harper, a senior British legislator, said on Wednesday that he applauded Russia’s decision to place personal restrictions on members of the UK House of Commons, and that he was glad to be included on the list.

Russia put personal restrictions on 287 British members of parliament on Wednesday and barred them from entering the country, accusing them of inciting ‘unwarranted Russophobic frenzy,’ according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Harper tweeted, ‘Proud to be on this list alongside many of my colleagues in the House of Commons. Russia despises being chastised for its unlawful invasion of Ukraine and heinous war crimes.’