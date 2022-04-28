Shooting of ‘Scam 2003’ begins, Hansal Mehta shares pic

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently took to his social media handle to announce a special news to his fans. The filmmaker said that the shooting of Scam Season 2, which will focus on Abdul Karim Telgi’s 2003 Stamp Paper scam began on Wednesday.

The new season is a follow-up to Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which received critical praise. It is based on journalist Sanjay Singh’s Hindi book Reporter ki Diary, which is credited with breaking the tale of the fraud.

Hansal Mehta shared a photo of the clapboard from the sets on Instagram. Producer Sameer Nair, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and writers Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit were among those labelled by the filmmaker. ‘And we rolled today. Rock it my friend @tusharhiranandani. All the best to all of us @sameern @applausesocial @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @spnstudionext #Indranil @sonylivindia @001 danishkhan @priyeshskaushik @castingchhabra @karanvyas11 #kiranyadnopavit and the entire team of #Scam2003’, Mehta wrote.

Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh fame directs Scam: 2003, with Hansal Mehta serving as showrunner. Applause Entertainment and StudioNEXT are collaborating on the series.

The creators of the show announced last year that it will follow Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and his ‘journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country’.

The names of the actors who will appear in the second season are yet to be revealed by the filmmaker. Hansal Mehta is presently directing the Netflix character drama Scoop.