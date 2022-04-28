State Bank of India issues 5 tips to keep your UPI payment safe

New Delhi: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has shared have comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers. SBI urged all its customers to follow these tips to keep their digital transactions safe.

Here are 5 tips that the customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their UPI payment:

– Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random

– Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests

– Always report those suspicious requests

– Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving

Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it