For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral: Says Elon Musk

Washington: Days after taking control over Twitter, Elon Musk said that for the microblogging site to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral. ‘For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally’, Musk tweeted.

Twitter on Monday (local time) confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for USD 44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk’s original offer and marking a 38 per cent premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company, CNN reported.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that he was proud of the employees who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise. ‘I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise’, Agrawal tweeted.