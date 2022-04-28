UK police face misconduct hearing for mistreating Black athletes

After stopping, searching, and handcuffing two Black athletes in a 2020 incident that sparked issues about the use of force and racial profiling, five British police officers will face a gross misconduct tribunal.

The vehicle was stopped and searched by police because they suspected it was being driven in a suspicious manner, according to police.

Bianca Williams, a British sprinter, was inside, together with Ricardo dos Santos, a Portuguese 400m runner, and the couple’s young boy.

Both sportsmen were handcuffed and checked for weapons or narcotics, along with their vehicle. There was no evidence uncovered, and no arrests were made.

After footage of the event was widely posted on social media, it showed Williams, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, detained and distressed, prompting claims of racial profiling.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in the United Kingdom stated it looked into why the car was trailed and stopped, whether the force used was appropriate, and whether the couple was treated unfairly because of their race.

It said the five officers would have to respond to charges that they had violated professional standards related to their duties and obligations.

‘We have fully cooperated with the IOPC’s inquiry and, in accordance with their direction, are now arranging for an independently-led misconduct hearing to take place,’ said London Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid.

In a statement, he continued, ‘I am sorry for the grief that this incident plainly caused Ms Williams and Mr Dos Santos.’

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner stepped down this month after being chastised by London’s mayor for failing to address racism, sexism, and other issues within the force.