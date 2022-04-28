Who can get a ‘Blue Aadhaar Card’? Here’s what you need to know

Aadhaar, considered one of the most significant identifying papers in India, has unveiled a new feature that would provide relief to many enrolled users. The Aadhaar card contains vital information about residents, such as their complete name, permanent address, and date of birth, all of which are linked to a unique 12-digit number issued by UIDAI. The Aadhaar card is regarded as an essential document due to its use as an identification verification in a variety of industries.

There are two kinds of Aadhaar cards: one for adults and one for children, known as ‘Baal Aadhaar.’ Parents can also apply for Baal Aadhaar for their newborn child. To register for a Blue Aadhaar card, just follow the steps outlined below:

What Is a Blue Aadhaar Card?

According to UIDAI, in order to enrol a kid under the age of five for the Blue Aadhaar card, the child’s birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents are necessary. Because biometrics are not established for children under the age of five, biometric information such as fingerprints and iris scans are not included in a child’s blue-coloured Aadhaar data.

According to a UIDAI representative, biometrics should be updated once a kid reaches the age of five. For children under the age of five, the Blue Aadhar Card will additionally have a 12-digit number. It will be rendered null and void once the child reaches the age of five.

How to Get a ‘Blue Aadhar Card’? Step-by-step instruction;

1. Collect all essential documents, such as the child’s address proof and birth certificate, before going to the nearest Aadhar card enrollment center.

2. Then, if applicable, schedule an appointment or go immediately to the Aadhar card enrollment center.

3. Obtain the enrollment form, complete it, and attach the necessary papers. Parents are required to furnish their own Aaadhar details.

4. In order to register for a Blue Aadhar Card, you must also supply a cellphone number.

5. At the enrolling center, a photograph of the youngster will be taken.

6. The ‘Aadhaar’ of a child would be connected to the UID (Aadhaar card number) of his or her parents.

7. All papers will be validated at the enrolling center.

8. After confirmation, obtain an acknowledgment slip. A text message will be sent to the above-mentioned registered cellphone number.

9. The Aadhaar card number will be assigned to the newborn kid within 60 days after enrollment.