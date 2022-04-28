‘Who needs YouTube tutorials?’: Aamir Khan does makeup for daughter Ira | See post

Mr. Perfectionist actor Amir Khan is exceptionally talented, and his recently revealed talent is in make-up! In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor’s daughter Ira Khan shared a set of pictures with her dad, who did her make-up.

‘Guess who did my make-up?’, Ira captioned the post. ‘It’s interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can… and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?’, she wrote.

Aamir Khan shares a special bond with his daughter Ira, who is the younger of his two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking.