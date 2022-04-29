12 women killed in landslide at illegal gold mine

Jakarta: At least 12 women lost their lives in a landslide that occurred in an illegal gold mine in Sumatra island, Indonesia. According to police, around 14 women were looking for gold grains in a pit roughly 2 meters deep at an unauthorized traditional gold mine. A landslide plunged down surrounding hills and buried them. Rescue team recovered bodies of 12 women after a two-hour search. They rescued two women with injuries.

Authorities had ordered to close all illegal gold pits in the area. Illegal gold mines are the main source of gold and income for the villagers in the country. People working in these mines face landslides, flooding and collapse of tunnels.

In February 2019, 40 people were killed as a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in North Sulawesi province collapsed due to shifting soil and a large number of mining holes.