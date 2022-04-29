Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu enters semi-finals

Manila: In badminton, India’s two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Championship 2022 held in Manila. Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao of China by ‘21-9, 13-21, 21-19’ in the quarterfinals in 76 minutes.

This was Sindhu’s third straight victory over the Chinese player after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal matches back in August 2021, where she won 21-13, 21-15. This was also Sindhu’s 8th win over the Chinese shuttler. Bingjiao is leading Sindhu 9-8 on the head-to-head count.

Sindhu will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-finals.