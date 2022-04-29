Bribery case; CBI arrests 2 Central GST officials

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two Central GST officers in connection with a bribery case involving Rs 50,000. Inspector Amit Kumar Mishra and Superintendent Mahesh Nesarikar worked for the Central GST in Jaisingpur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

On the basis of a complaint, a case was filed against Nesarikar and Mishra on Thursday. It was alleged that Nesarikar, who was posted as the Superintendent of Central GST in Jaisingpur, requested an undue advantage of Rs. 75,000 from a complainant via his tax consultant in order to settle a dispute over his service tax duty for the years 2017-18 to 2020-21.

The accused were also accused of negotiating the bribe amount with the complainant and his tax consultant and settling on Rs. 50,000. The CBI set the trap, and the Central GST Inspector was caught while taking a bribe of Rs.50,000 from the complainant. The Superintendent was later arrested by the agency. Incriminating documents were found during searches at the homes of both the accused in Jaisingpur and Kolhapur. The accused will appear in front of the Court of Special Judge in Jaisingpur on Friday.