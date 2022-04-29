Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Gold prices surged on Friday. As per market experts, the economic data from the US increased the appeal of the yellow metal. But the gain of the precious metal was capped by the strengthening of the US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged by 0.51% or Rs 260 to Rs 51,522 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading up by 0.33% or Rs 260 at Rs 64,790 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up by 0.3% at $ 1,899.00 per ounce. It had lost about 2% so far this month. US gold futures were up by 0.6% at $ 1,902.10. Among other precious metals, silver gained by 0.1% to $ 23.16 per ounce, platinum dipped by 0.5% to $ .19 and palladium rose by 0.5% to $ 2,243.74.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold surged sharply to Rs 38,840, higher by Rs 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4855.