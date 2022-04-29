Construction works of Kasaragod-Wayanad power highway to commence in May

Nileshwar: Making the new power highway for northern Kerala a reality, the construction of the 125 km-long Kasaragod-Wayanad power highway will be inaugurated on May 16.

The 400 kv line, connecting the new substation at Kayani in Karinthalam of Kanhangad in the Kasaragod district and Payyampally in Mananthavady, Wayanad, costs Rs 360 crore. A substation will be built in Payyampally as well. The total cost of the power highway and sub stations will amount to Rs 860 crore. KSEB will bear the cost of the power highway. Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and a section of Kozhikode districts will benefit from the project.

Also read: Kerala likely continue power cut, restrictions for few more days amid coal shortage

The construction of a 400 kv bay at Udupi substation as part of the union energy ministry’s power highway project, the 115 km power highway to Karinthalam from Udupi and the 400/200 kV substation at Karinthalam are underway. A Special Purpose Vehicle, Udupi-Kasaragod Transmission Ltd, was formed for this. National Grid is the high-voltage electricity supply line. Power stations and substations are connected through this line with lesser transmission loss.