Country stops granting residence permits to Pakistanis ‘because of their crimes’!

The Turkish authorities are concerned about the rampant criminal actions carried out by Pakistani nationals in Turkey. According to local media, Turkey has tightened immigration restrictions for Pakistani nationals only days after some of them were found involved in the kidnapping of four Nepalese in Istanbul. In addition, the Turkish government has ceased giving temporary residency cards to Pakistanis.

According to reports, four Nepalis were kidnapped in Istanbul by Pakistani guys. The abduction occurred at Taksim Square. The Nepalis were roaming around the neighbourhood when they were kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to a home. The abducted persons were abused, and videos were made of them as they were transported to the residence. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10,000 euros for their release. The suspects, who vary in age from 16 to 35, were charged with robbery, abduction, intentional harm, and breaking weapons laws.

Another bunch of Pakistani goons was captured in Istanbul last year after kidnapping a fellow citizen and demanding a 50,000 euro ransom. A substantial number of Pakistanis live and work in Istanbul, Ankara, and other major cities around Turkey. Every month, hundreds of Pakistanis visit the transcontinental country for tourism.

Prior to the event, Turkish authorities detained a number of Pakistani nationals in protest of the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. They were subsequently released after Pakistani authorities interceded in Turkey. Pakistanis residing in Turkey have strongly condemned the kidnapping. They are worried that similar incidents elsewhere in the globe may taint Pakistan’s reputation.