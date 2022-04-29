Court awards death sentence to convict of student murder case in Andhra

Kunchala Sasi Krishna was convicted of murdering Nallapu Ramya and sentenced to death by the Guntur Fast Track Sessions Court on Friday. After hearings in the case, which drew public attention, Fourth Additional District Judge Ramgopal issued the verdict. Ramya was a B.Tech student who was stabbed to death in broad daylight on August 15, 2021.

Sasi Krishna, who was allegedly enraged by Ramya’s rejection of him, stabbed her repeatedly with a knife, causing serious injuries to her neck. The victim died on the spot.

Within 10 hours of the incident, the police investigated and arrested the accused near the farm fields of Molakluru village near Narsaraopet, based on a complaint from her father, Nallapu Venkat Rao. At the Old Guntur Police Station, cases were filed under various sections. The court heard from 28 witnesses and examined evidence such as a blood-stained knife, a cellphone, and the accused’s motorcycle.