Eid Al Fitr 2022: 7-day free parking announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a 7-day free parking in the emirate during Eid Al Fitr holidays. RTA announced that parking fees will be free of charge (except for multi-story parking) from April 30 until May 6, 2022. Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. This year, the Islamic festival is expected to fall on May 2, as per astronomical calculations.