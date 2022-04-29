DH Latest NewsDH NEWSAustraliaLatest NewsNEWS

Eid Al Fitr 2022: Country officially announces first day of Shawwal

Apr 29, 2022, 10:08 pm IST

Sydney:  Australia has officially announced the first day Shawwal. The authorities in Australia announced that Monday, May 2, will be the first day Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH.

The announcement was made after consultation with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories. Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1443AH for Muslims residing in Australia.

