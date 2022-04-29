Erdogan and Putin meet in Ankara to discuss prisoner swap between Russia and the United States

During a phone discussion in Ankara on Thursday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the swap of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and US ex-Marine Trevor Reed, according to the Turkish presidency.

The swap took place in Ankara on Wednesday, amid the most tense bilateral relations in decades due to the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the presidency, Putin congratulated Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency for its assistance and oversight of the swap, and Erdogan informed his Russian counterpart that the transfer demonstrated Turkey’s commitment to peace and its efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

Erdogan also stated that Ankara wished to maintain the momentum gained in earlier this month’s discussions between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, according to his office.