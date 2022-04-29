Gulf country announces revised entry rules

Kuwait: Authorities in Kuwait has decided to revise the entry rules. The Directorate General for Civil Aviation has cancelled PCR requirement for all international arrivals regardless of vaccination status. The new rule will come into force from May 1.

The government also announced that all people would be given access to all public places. PCR tests will no longer be required at workplaces and educational establishments. it also scrapped the quarantine restrictions imposed on people exposed to others with Covid-19.But, they will be required to take a PCR test within 14 days of exposure, and wear a mask for 14 days.

Also Read: Qatar announces EId Al Fitr holidays

The government also updated that all Covid-19 patients should home quarantine for five days and after that wear face masks for a further five days.