Health concerns prompt Israel to suspend manufacturing at Strauss candy factory

The health ministry has ordered manufacturing at a candy manufacturer at the centre of a recall that has taken popular delicacies off store shelves, according to Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group.

After a routine check earlier this week detected indications of salmonella, a bacterium that can cause intestinal sickness, Strauss, one of Israel’s largest food producers, had already shut down the factory near the northern city of Nazareth.

The ministry has now told the corporation that the production permit at the facility has been halted for three months, or until flaws are addressed, according to a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

According to Strauss, the ministry noted ‘major faults uncovered during an inspection at the plant’ as well as laboratory results suggesting the possible presence of salmonella in chocolate samples.

The recall, which was initially restricted to more than a dozen types of Elite chocolate, was expanded on Wednesday to include wafers, gum, toffees, ice cream, and other snacks.

In recent days, a number of children and adults in Israel have sought medical attention for suspected salmonella.