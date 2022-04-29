Mollywood actress Manju Warrier’s life in danger, claims filmmaker Sanal Kumar

The director of ‘Sexy Durga’, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, said on Wednesday that star Manju Warrier’s life was in danger and she was being held hostage. Sanal said in a Facebook post that Manju was ruled by her manager and was not allowed to make her own judgments.

He also queried the status of the investigation into the 2017 actor assault, claiming that the investigating officer was reassigned immediately after Manju gave her statement. His facebook post read, ‘This is a post written with a lot of responsibility and awareness regarding the consequences. So, I urge you to take it seriously’.

Sanal also recalled Manju contacting him after seeing ‘Sexy Durga’ and expressing her desire to work on a project. ‘That is how the movie ‘Kayattam’ came about. However, while working on it, he never got a chance to speak to her alone’, he said.

Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair, her assistants who eventually became executive producers of the film, said they would never abandon her. Sanal expressed his concern to Manju, saying he believed there were attempts to halt the film’s release. ‘When I realised the intervention of Manju’s manager was affecting the release, I stopped interacting with him’, Sanal continued.

The fimmaker went onto say that he attempted to see Manju when she recently visited Kottayam for the inauguration of a restaurant, but her security men forcibly whisked her away in a car so that she would not speak to him.

‘Manju Warrier called me the next morning, but I was not in the right frame of mind to talk. I called her later, but the call went unanswered. I do not know what to do as the issues are so complex that I can not speak out. I called one or two of her friends. They talked but responded helplessly. I shared a short post on Instagram as I could not sit idle. In it, the main thing I said was that I had admiration for her’, he said.

Furthermore, he wrote, ‘Surprisingly, I got a call the next morning from a person claiming to be the Aroor police station CI. He claimed Manju had complained to him about my post. I found it strange. I asked why she should complain to him without him having any jurisdiction. The conversation, which began gently, turned into threats and I asked him to move legally. He hung up’.