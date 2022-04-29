Punjab: Three buses gutted in fire at bus stand in Bathinda; Conductor killed

Bathinda: A bus conductor was killed after three buses were gutted in a fire that broke out on Thursday night at a bus stand in Bathinda. Station House Officer of Dhanaula Police Station, Darpan Ahluwalia who was present on the site of incident confirmed the information, reported ANI. The conductor was sleeping in one of the buses.

Punjab | One bus conductor died after 3 buses were gutted in a fire that broke last night at around 10.30 pm at a bus stand in Bathinda pic.twitter.com/lsfOtOd1fi — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

As many as two buses a mini-bus were gutted down in the fire. Two of the buses belonged to New Malwa Bus Company, one to Jalal Bus Service and the other to GBS Bus Service. Two of the buses were brand new and were yet to ply on the scheduled routes. The deceased, Gurdas Singh, was employed with a private bus company.

Also read: Security forces recover, defuse IED in Jammu’s Sidhra

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Ahluwalia added that further investigation into the matter is underway.