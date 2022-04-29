DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE based airline announces flight tickets for 69 UAE dirhams

Apr 29, 2022, 12:18 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi  has announced flight service to Aqaba, the southernmost city in Jordan. Flight tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as Dh69.

Earlier the air carrier announced a  discount of 20% on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. Fares start from as low as Dh39, for certain destinations. The airline had earlier announced flights  to Salalah (Oman), Mattala (Sri Lanka) and Amman (Jordan).

