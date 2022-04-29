Ukraine claims Russia suffered “colossal losses” in the eastern conflict.

Ukraine said on Friday that it was suffering severe casualties in Russia’s eastward onslaught, but claimed that Russia’s losses were far worse, as US President Joe Biden called on Congress to send up to $33 billion to assist Kyiv survive the assault.

The body of a journalist from the US-backed Radio Liberty, who was murdered in a Russian missile attack during a visit by the UN Secretary-General, was discovered in the ruins in Kiev.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded Biden’s offer of assistance, which is nearly ten times the amount of aid Washington has delivered since the conflict began on February 24.

Following a failed assault on Kyiv in northern Ukraine last month, Russia is now attempting to entirely take two eastern Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine has admitted that it has lost control of certain towns and villages in the area since the attack began last week, but claims that Moscow’s gains have come at a huge cost to a Russian army already depleted after a previous setback near the capital.

‘We have suffered significant losses, but the Russians have suffered even greater losses.’ Oleksiy Arestovych, a presidential aide, stated.