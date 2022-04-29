DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Updated fuel prices for the month of May announced

Apr 29, 2022, 02:29 pm IST

Dubai: The fuel price committee in the UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of May 2022. The fuel price committee has reduced the price of petrol  in the country.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 3.66 a litre. In April  it was Dh 3.74 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 3.55 per litre. It was at Dh 3.62 in April. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 3.48 a litre, compared to from Dh 3.55 a litre last month. Diesel is priced at Dh 4.08 a litre compared to Dh 4.02 in January.

UAE liberalized the fuel prices in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The price revision was frozen in 2019  due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in March last year.

