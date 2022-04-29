Wedding procession moves under shade of pandal amid heatwave; video viral

Several parts of the country have been experiencing severe heat waves. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is warning of tough days ahead as temperatures in Northwest India reach record highs. However, amid the heatwaves, a video of a wedding procession travelling beneath the shade of a pandal is going popular on social media. Friends and family of the groom are even dancing to the drum beats while he sits on a horse.

A Twitter user Devyani Kohli shared the video with the caption, ‘This is why #India is called the land of innovation or simply. ‘Jugaad’ to beat the #Heatwave during ‘Baraat’, Indians have found a solution’.

Since it was shared on Wednesday, the video has been seen over 18,000 times. Several Twitter users have expressed their admiration for the ‘jugaad’ used to take out the wedding procession. ‘That means whatever happens don’t leave the road’, a user commented, while another added, ‘We are Jugaad king’.

Others, on the other hand, emphasised the danger of taking out a procession in the open. ‘Very risky they are prone to electrocution from wires’, a user said. Similar films were also shared by several users, showing individuals making plans to protect themselves from the high heat.

Heatwave-like conditions pushed temperatures to record highs in places like Rajasthan, with Dholpur topping the list with 46.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. In fact, the temperature has risen above 45 degrees in some locations.

The heatwave will last for the next five days in the northwest and central India, and three days in east India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).