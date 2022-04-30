A part of old building collapses in Telangana; 4 people crushed to death

Yadadri-Bhongir: At least four people were crushed to death on Friday after a slab of an old building collapsed over them in Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana. Police informed that the victim has been identified as the owner of the building, a tenant and two labourers.

‘Four people were standing under a roof of an old building. Accidentally a part of the slab of the building got collapsed and crushed four people to death’, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir said. With the help of local residents, the police swiftly carried out the rescue operation and the injured were rushed to the hospital. A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated over the incident.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock at the loss of lives at the tragic incident in the temple town of Yadadri. ‘Governor is saddened to know of the tragic incident. She expresses her deep condolences to the bereaved families and advised the district authorities to offer the best possible medical care to those injured, while expediting the rescue operations’, the official statement from Raj Bhavan read.