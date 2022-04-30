DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewsInternationalNews

Congrats PM Modi for Varanasi’s magical transformation: NBA star Dwight Howard on India visit

Apr 30, 2022, 08:42 pm IST

NBA icon Dwight Howard recently visited India and had a great time in Varanasi. The renowned basketball player from the United States took to his Instagram handle to post photos from his visit to the holy city.

Howard also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Varanasi’s ‘magical reformation,’ and expressed his belief that the sacred city will continue to inspire many more. Furthermore, he wrote that this spiritual journey has rejuvenated his soul.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ‘At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more’.

Fans adored the basketball legend and praised his devotion to India.

Last year, Dwight won his first NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard was a member of the 2008 US Olympic basketball team that won the gold medal in Beijing.

Howard began his NBA career as a member of the Orlando Magic in 2004. He spent eight years with the Orlando Magic before moving around to different clubs.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 30, 2022, 08:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button