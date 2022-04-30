Congrats PM Modi for Varanasi’s magical transformation: NBA star Dwight Howard on India visit

NBA icon Dwight Howard recently visited India and had a great time in Varanasi. The renowned basketball player from the United States took to his Instagram handle to post photos from his visit to the holy city.

Howard also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Varanasi’s ‘magical reformation,’ and expressed his belief that the sacred city will continue to inspire many more. Furthermore, he wrote that this spiritual journey has rejuvenated his soul.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ‘At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more’.

Fans adored the basketball legend and praised his devotion to India.

A living legend who has made such a difference to the world of sport is seeking spiritual solace in the eternal Ganges in one of the most culturally rich cities of the planet, Varanasi @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DwightHoward @PixstoryApp https://t.co/bGVIV1RQ5E — Amitabh Mattoo (@amitabhmattoo) April 27, 2022

International basketball player Dwight Howard reached Varanasi and saw the Ganga Aarti and applying sandalwood on his forehead.

Har Har Gange?? pic.twitter.com/qDbE8fwJAe — Geetanjali (@geetanjali_chd) April 29, 2022

NBA Basketball Player Dwight Howard on a spiritual tour in Varanasi ?? Namastey @DwightHoward ??? pic.twitter.com/QoCPbWtOs7 — SOMESH HAVINAL (@SOMESHHAVINAL4) April 29, 2022

NBA Star Basketball Player @DwightHoward Visited Varanasi On a Spiritual Tour pic.twitter.com/zSLxBvkETT — Anand /????? ? (@Anand_kr_7654) April 29, 2022

Last year, Dwight won his first NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard was a member of the 2008 US Olympic basketball team that won the gold medal in Beijing.

Howard began his NBA career as a member of the Orlando Magic in 2004. He spent eight years with the Orlando Magic before moving around to different clubs.