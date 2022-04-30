Country imposes new restrictions on May Day holidays amid ‘COVID-19 surge’!

As China combat the virus, the state-run Global Times said that over the May Day celebrations, Beijing would prohibit performance in entertainment places such as city tours and internet cafés. The May Day holidays begin on Saturday, with the capital’s officials announcing that theatres would be closed from April 30 to May 4. According to a Chinese publication, people must do a nucleic acid test in order to stay in hotels, despite the stringent monitoring stated by authorities.

On Friday, the city reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted nucleic acid testing in eleven areas around the capital. After the city reported an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities extended testing with Beijing. China has committed to its ‘Covid zero’ approach, closing down places where a few viral infections have been recorded. Chinese officials grounded flights in Guangzhou on Thursday after a suspected case was discovered at the airport. The country has been dealing with the Omicron wave, with Shanghai suffering the worst.

Shanghai has been on lockdown for weeks due to food scarcity, while officials have conducted many rounds of viral testing despite virus limits being partially relaxed. According to reports, China has put numerous cities under partial lockdown due to viral outbreaks. The supply chain in Shanghai has been impacted by the limitations, with products building up in warehouses due to a trucker shortage.